Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manoj Dhanowar from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha campaigns in full swing

DIBRUGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Manoj Dhanowar who have managed to get the party ticket from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency has started campaigning in the tea belt areas of the constituency. Dhanowar has been seen campaigning with his party members and he is hopeful that AAP would win in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Manoj Dhanowar is the son of Late Rameswar Dhanowar, who was the former MLA of Digboi Legislative Assembly.

It has been simpler for Manoj Dhanowar to penetrate in the tea garden areas since the Assam Tea Tribe Students' Association (ATTSA) has urged the BJP to replace current Dibrugarh MP Rameswar Teli and provide a fresh face.

Recently, AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Phatak announced three AAP candidates from Assam. Phatak announced Manoj Dhanowar, Bhaben Chowdhury, and Rishi Raj as AAP candidates for Dibrugarh, Guwahati and Sonitpur respectively.

“We have heard that the INDIA alliance party is going to field another candidate from Dibrugarh constituency but it will help the BJP. The vote shares will be divided and BJP will be gainful. From March 1, we will campaign door-to-door in Dibrugarh constituency to spread the message of Arvind Kejriwal and within March 10, we will complete the door-to-door campaign,” Dhanowar said.

He further said, “We are hopeful that this time we will do good in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls because the people are with us and I am confident that people would cast their valuable votes in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Sources said that INDIA alliance led by Congress has been thinking to field Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi from Dibrugarh constituency. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is yet to decide their candidate from Dibrugarh constituency but the name of Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been coming out.

Tea tribe’s people play a major role during the elections and in upper Assam they are the deciding factor because they have a good chunk of population. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency is one of the major constituency in Assam where tea garden candidates were given first priority.

“AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar is trying heart out to campaign in the tea-dominated areas but it will not be very easy for him to penetrate in the BJP’s stronghold. BJP has already created a base in the tea garden areas and to break the base is not easy for AAP,” said Rupak Bhattacharjee, a political analyst.

