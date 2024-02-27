Assam: District Early Intervention Centre inaugurated in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: Aimed to provide referral support to children detected with health conditions during screening, District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC), Tinsukia situated near Tinsukia Civil Hospital was formally inaugurated recently by Chinmoy Pathak, Additional District Commissioner, Health Tinsukia in the presence of Dr Bornali Dutta Borah SDM & HO, District Health officials and the Block Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) team of Hapjan BPHC.

Elaborating the functioning of DEIC, Kushal Koch RBSK Coordinator and also DEIC Manager said the children up to 6 years of age group will be taken care at DEIC by a team consisting of Paediatrician, Medical officer, staff nurses and paramedics and the unit is supported by an optometrist, physiotherapist, Dental Surgeon and DEIC Manager. The children screened and referred through RBSK teams from the periphery will be provided secondary and tertiary treatment in DEIC Tinsukia, Koch further stated. Early intervention means identifying and providing effective early support to children and District Early Intervention Services are of utmost importance to care children in a holistic manner addressing defects at birth, diseases, deficiencies, issues with developmental delays, disabilities or neurobehavioral problems etc, viewed ADC Pathak.

Also Read: TMC to be the main opposition in Assam: Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev

Also Watch: