Aam Aadmi Party stages hunger strike in Demow Chariali

DEMOW: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Demow constituency, in association with the Sivasagar district committee staged a hunger strike in Demow Chariali on Sunday in protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’ arrest. The protesters expressed concern over his deteriorating health condition. The hunger strike was from 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday. They criticized the government. In the programme Chandan Jyoti Phukan, president of AAP, Sivasagar district along with other AAP leaders were present.

