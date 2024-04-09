Lakhimpur: Gita recitation and oration programme organized at Medhichuk Gaon Namghar

LAKHIMPUR: In view of achieving spiritual amelioration of the upcoming generations and comprehensive betterment of the mankind, a two-day programme of “Gita Recitation and Oration” was successfully organized in a sacred environment at Medhichuk Gaon Namghar under Lakhimpur district on Saturday and Sunday.

On the inaugural day, the agenda of the religious event began with ‘Usha Kirtan’ in the early morning at around 5:00 am. Then Dharma Dhwaja was hoisted by Namghar Management Committee president Powal Chandra Borah while senior citizen Sarbeswar Bhuyan conducted the smriti tarpan programme.

Xatradhikar of Gharmora Xaru Xatra, Bishnudev Goswami set up the symbol of ‘Chari Dham’ (Four Sacred Shrines) and the ‘Bhakti Nouka’ following the religious tradition. The Xatradhikar also inaugurated the main event of Gita recitation and oration programme. The inaugural session of the event was held under the management of reception committee president Chandra Kamal Borah, Khanindra Borah, management committee secretary Kumud Borah and other members.

Then the recitation of the holy scripture began with Dharani Saikia and Tutumoni Dutta. Lakhimpur Jila Vedic Samaj president Pradip Borah and Asom Gita Chakra secretary Jagyeswar Dutta took part in the event as orators. On Sunday evening, the religious event concluded with the lighting of ceremonial earthen lamps and presentation of Diha-Nam by several teams of men and women devotees.

