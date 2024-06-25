AAMSU burns effigy of Forest Minister, Protests Killings in Laokhowa Reserve Forest, Demands Arrest of Responsible Forest Officer

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) staged protest in Lakhimpur on Monday for the killing of two persons in Laokhowa Reserve Forest under Nagaon district. In this connection, the union burnt the effigy of the Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patwari at Khelmati of Lakhimpur town following the directive of the central committee. The union demanded the arrest of the forest officer allegedly liable for the incident and exemplary punishment to him. Otherwise, the union threatened to launch a intensified agitation with the support of the public.

