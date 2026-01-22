AAMSU stages protest in Bongaigaon over electoral roll irregularities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) on Tuesday staged a massive protest at Paglasthan in Bongaigaon, alleging large-scale irregularities in the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls and harassment of minority communities. The protest was organized by the Bongaigaon district unit of AAMSU in the presence of the organization’s Central President, Imtiaz Hussain. Addressing the gathering, Hussain said that the agitation was not limited to alleged anomalies in the name of SR but was aimed at ‘protecting the constituency and safeguarding democracy.’ He alleged that the government led by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was ‘trying to undermine democratic processes’ and claimed that the ruling dispensation could not win elections through free and fair means. According to him, instead of pursuing a development-oriented politics, the government was resorting to ‘electoral manipulation’ by delet-ing thousands of names from the voters’ list in the name of SR. Hussain further alleged that genuine voters’ names were being removed while extra names were being added to the electoral rolls. He claimed that the BJP had directed concerned officials to delete around 10,000 names from each of the 60 constituencies, and expressed concern over what he described as the silence of the Election Commission on the issue. He also alleged that the Election Commission of India was acting under pressure from the ruling party.

