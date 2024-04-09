AAP leader Atishi Marlena leads massive road show in Duliajan town in support of Manoj Dhanowar

DIBRUGARH: AAP leader and Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena on Monday led a huge road show at Duliajan town in support of Manoj Dhanowar, the AAP candidate for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat.

Hundreds of enthusiastic supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party joined the procession which passed through Duliajan town waving party flags and shouting slogans. Scores of people lined up on both sides of the road to watch the road show and to hear the speech of AAP leader Atishi Marlena.

Addressing the huge gathering, Atishi conveyed Rongali Bihu wishes to the people. She said, “The people of Assam has always given love and blessings to Arvind Kejriwal. No one thought that the Aam Aadmi Party will win a seat in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation election or win a seat in the Tinsukia Municipal Board election. People love Arvind Kejriwal because whatever he promised, he fulfilled. Arvind Kejriwal constructed world class schools and hospitals. He provided free bus travel for women. He gave jobs to youths.”

She added, “In Assam eight thousands schools have been shut down. Medicines are not available in hospitals and health centres. Tea garden workers daily wages is very low. Land deeds have not been provided. The BJP give big promises before election but they forget it after elections. The Aam Aadmi Party will provide good schools, good hospitals to the people of Assam. We will pay wage of Rs 450 for tea garden workers, land deeds and minimum support price to tea growers in Assam. This is the promise of Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal.”

Atishi appealed to the people to vote for AAP candidate from Dibrugarh Manoj Dhanowar who is contesting against BJP strongman and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP)’s Lurinjyoti Gogoi in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat.

