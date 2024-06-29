Aaranyak and CRMHS Host Career Counselling Event for Students in Karbi Anglong

Guwahati: Region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak in collaboration with Chandrasingh Rongpi Memorial High School (CRMHS) organized a day-long student felicitation and a career counselling at the Community Resource Center at Chandrasing Rongpi Village in Kohora of Karbi Anglong district of Assam recently.

Twenty-six students who have passed HSLC and HSSLC examinations this year from Diring and Kohora areas under the Kaziranga Kohora Landscape, participated in the event that was graced by distinguished resource persons — Uttam Teron from Parijat Academy in Guwahati, Krishna Rongpi from JDSG College, Bokakha, and Jirsong Rongpi from Harlongbi Velongbi College, Deithor, Karbi Anglong.

The guests were felicitated at the beginning of the programme by Swapan Nath. Dr Firoz Ahmed, Head of Tiger Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak set the ball rolling for the day delivering the welcome address.

Participating students who did well in the HSLC and HSSLC examinations were felicitated with a Karbi poho and a certificate of appreciation each. The felicitation was coordinated by Joshna Terangpi, Rangsina Phangcho, Purno Singnar and Kristi Bora.

The event featured three interactive sessions for the students. The first session on “Preparing for the future, path, approach, and self-initiative” was conducted by Uttam Teron, where he exhorted upon the students to try hard, be honest, thrive to learn, remain disciplined and punctual if they wanted to realise their dreams.

The second session on “Career Planning - What? How? & Why?” was conducted by Krishna Rongpi and where he told the students that career planning and education during the students days were the corner stones for a successful career. The last session “Career paths and scope in Arts, Science, and Commerce” was conducted by Jirsong Rongp who shared various scopes in educational, professional spheres based on educational qualification and choices respectively.

One of the participating students, Anikaso Englengpi said, “We are very lucky to get the opportunity to attend a career counselling event which is an eye opener for us and has broadened the scope for our career options and flagged importance of education”. Another participants Sivoram Terang lauded the career counselling event and said, “Proper career counselling and guidance are very important for the students and Aaranyak is doing a wonderful job in this regard,” stated a press release.

