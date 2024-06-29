Renowned Journalist and Social Worker Arabinda Deka Passes Away in Tamulpur District

GORESWAR: Arabinda Deka, a resident of Rangmahal village on the outskirts of Goreswar town in Tamulpur district and a noted journalist, social worker and Sectional assistant of Sukla Irrigation Department, passed away on Thursday evening at the age of 72 in GNRC Hospital, Guwahati due to old-age ailments.

He was the founder president of Goreswar Press Club and he had served once as a local correspondent of Dainik Asom for many years. He was a sincere and devoted journalist. He was loved and respected by all sections of people due to his amicable behaviour.

As a lifetime member of Axam Xahitya Xabha, he worked hard to promote the Axam Xahitya Xabhas’s activities in the area. Pradip Deka and Wahedur Rahman, president and secretary respectively of Goreswar Sahitya Sabha deeply mourned his death.

Tamulpur District Journalists’ Association, Tamulpur Press Club, Goreswar Press club, Goreswar Sahitya Sabha, Political and non political organizations and public in general of Goreswar have condoled his demise. He is survived by a daughter and a host of relatives.

