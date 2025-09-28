Eco-club, army mark environment and tourism days in Tinsukia district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The Lihiri Eco Club of Dighaltarang in Tinsukia district observed World Environment Day at Bishnu Jyoti Sangeet Mahavidyalaya on Saturday, with Dr. Jyoti Pradad Chaliha presiding. The eco-club also organized a workshop titled “Dibru-Saikhowa National Park – Destruction, Conservation, and Tourism”, featuring orchidologist Kyanjeet Gogoi and environmentalist Sailendra Mohan Das as invited speakers. Dr. Rishi Das, present as the special guest, inaugurated the workshop and emphasized the importance of ecotourism in the context of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. Earlier, Lihiri Eco Club president Papul Gogoi felicitated environmentalist Joynal Abedin (Benu), who briefed attendees on the history of Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. A large number of college students and members of various organizations attended the programme.

In a separate event, the Indian Army celebrated World Tourism Day 2025 at Village Philobari, Tinsukia, with an interactive programme involving over 100 students and 10 teachers from nearby schools. The event highlighted tourism as a medium of cultural exchange, national unity, and economic opportunity for Assam’s youth. Interactive discussions familiarized students with formal education options in tourism, including bachelor’s and master’s programs.

