M’laya rolls out GPS-enabled tracking for 170 government vehicles in 1st phase

Shillong: In a major push to strengthen public transport safety and accountability, the Meghalaya government has equipped 170 government-owned vehicles, including SPTS and STEM buses, in the first phase, with Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD). The system, which comes with SOS panic buttons linked to an emergency response mechanism, will allow real-time monitoring of passenger vehicles and swift intervention during crises.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Transport Department, Sanjay Goyal, said, “We have already started the implementation of this device in government-owned public transport and other transport vehicles. As of now, we have implemented it in roughly 170 vehicles, including SPTS buses, STEM buses, and other government department vehicles. We had initially set the time frame to complete this by April this year, but the exercise has been a bit slow. Now we are pushing the departments to speed it up and finish it quickly. As you are aware, we have already empanelled various vendors who are working on this, in line with the norms set by the Ministry to implement the scheme.”

He further clarified that the initiative is being rolled out in phases, beginning with government-owned buses, hospital vehicles, educational and training institution vehicles, and those belonging to PSUs such as the Meghalaya Transport Corporation (MTC), Shillong Traffic and Environment Management Society (STEMS), and Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA). “As of now, we have started with government-owned vehicles and public transport vehicles. In the second phase, depending on the outcome of the first phase, we intend to cover other commercial vehicles,” Goyal stated.

The initiative falls under Rule 125H of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, making VLTD installation mandatory for all public service vehicles, in line with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS-140) notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The system, rooted in the Nirbhaya Framework and backed by Supreme Court directives, has been designed to ensure passenger safety with integrated panic buttons and emergency protocols.

With empanelled vendors authorized to fit the devices to maintain technical integrity, the government asserts that the system will streamline surveillance, improve governance, and provide safer commuting options across Meghalaya’s public transport network.

