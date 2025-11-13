Migratory Amur Falcons arrive in Umrongso; Ruddy Shelducks, Seagulls sighted for 1st time in Dima Hasao

A CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The much-awaited arrival of the migratory Amur Falcons has begun in the New Tumbung area under the Garampani forest range of Umrongso in Dima Hasao district.

In view of their arrival, the District Magistrate has imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023 (formerly Section 144 CrPC) in the bird roosting areas, prohibiting any act of capturing or killing of the birds. The order also warns of strict legal action against violators.

Adding to the excitement, a flock of Ruddy Shelducks and Seagulls has been sighted for the first time at the NEEPCO water reservoir near the Amur Falcon roosting site, marking a remarkable moment for bird watchers and wildlife enthusiasts in the district.

To ensure round-the-clock protection, forest personnel have stepped up patrolling in the area to prevent any poaching attempts. Meanwhile, bird lovers, tourists, and ornithologists are thronging the site to witness the spectacle of these winged visitors.

On Tuesday evening, a team from the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, led by Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa, ceremonially welcomed the migratory guests at the Umrongso roosting site and organized an awareness meeting on bird conservation. In earlier years, lack of awareness had led to widespread killing of these birds for sport and meat. However, following continuous awareness campaigns initiated by the Forest Department, NGOs, and social activists, such practices have been successfully curbed, ensuring a safe passage for the falcons through the region.

Amur Falcons, small raptors belonging to the falcon family, breed in southeastern Siberia and northern China. They migrate in large flocks during winter, traversing India and crossing the Arabian Sea to reach South Africa. Umrongso serves as an important stopover during their long transcontinental journey.

Male Amur Falcons are dark grey with reddish-brown thighs, under-tail coverts, and orange eye rings and feet. Females are duller, with dark scaly markings on their whitish underparts and a faint rufous wash on the thighs and under-tail. Their diet mainly consists of insects such as termites, and they are believed to survive on migrating dragonflies during their sea crossings.

