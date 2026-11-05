Rampaging Elephants Overturn Forest Vehicle in Assam’s Boko

Boko: A dramatic escalation of the human-elephant conflict unfolded along National Highway 17 (NH-17) today, when a wild elephant, straying from a massive herd of over 40 animals, raided a forest camp and completely overturned an official vehicle. Forest department personnel narrowly escaped severe injury or death during the sudden rampage.

The incident occurred at the Dhupguri Forest Camp in Chukuniapara. Onlookers captured tense footage as the agitated elephant smashed through a vehicle garage and aggressively flipped the Bondapara Range Officer’s Bolero vehicle.

Forest authorities have pointed to human interference and severe resource shortages as primary drivers of the escalation. Local communities panicked by the herd's presence began bursting firecrackers, inadvertently blocking the animals' traditional migratory corridor near the highway and driving them directly into the camp compound.

Speaking on the volatile situation, Bondapara Range Officer Kulumanali Gogoi highlighted the severe difficulties facing ground teams.

Gogoi emphasized that acute manpower shortages from pending transfers leave critical stations severely understaffed, often forcing a single forester to handle high-risk situations alone. He further noted that public disruption, such as bursting firecrackers, blocks natural migratory paths and agitates the animals, whereas clearing the route allows them to pass safely.

Meanwhile, the large herd has sparked widespread panic across agricultural communities like Rajapara and Muhipara, flattening paddy fields and banana plantations. While traffic on NH-17 faced prolonged disruptions, undermanned forest personnel have joined local residents to guide the elephants back to the reserves.