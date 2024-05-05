Aaranyak organized a training programme for foresters on Hoolock gibbon conservation

Guwahati: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak organized a training programme on Hoolock gibbon conservation for foresters of Assam Forest Department in Hoollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in collaboration with Jorhat Forest Division with support from The Habitats Trust and IUCN Primate Specialists Group.

During the week-long and residential training course, a wide range of topics were covered including “Biodiversity in Northeast India and Conservation, Primates Conservation in Northeast India” with special reference to Hoolock gibbon, Gibbon Census or Population Estimation, Gibbon Data Collection, Maintaining & Reporting, Techniques of Floristic Study, Gibbon Habitat Characteristic and Restoration, Population and Habitat Monitoring, Gibbon Rescue and Rehabilitation, Global Positioning System & use in field, and Legal Orientation (Wildlife Laws and its Application).

This course has provided participants with an initial understanding of the basic principles of Primatology, experience with the methods and techniques used in field research. The course consisted of daily lectures and field exercises.

“The Western Hoolock gibbon is only the ape of India and is distributed in northeast India. Their distribution in India is limited to the seven states of northeast India on the southern bank of the Dibang –Brahmaputra river system. Unfortunately habitat fragmentation encroachment and hunting are the major threats to gibbons in India,.” Dr. Dilip Chetry, Head of Aaranyak’s Primate Research and Conservation Division, said.

Aaranyak has designed this series of “Training of Foresters for the Conservation of Hoolock Gibbon in Assam in 2024” basically to sensitize newly-recruited foresters about various aspects of primate conservation with focus on Hoolock gibbon.

The training for the second batch of foresters was started on April 22 at Gibbon Conservation Centre of Aaranyak in Jorhat district of Asam. It was inaugurated by Rupak Bhuyan, Deputy Range Officer in charge of Mariani under Jorhat Forest Division. He urged the trainees to make use of the opportunity to acquire skills and knowledge for the conservation of Hoolock gibbon and other wildlife of Assam.

Twenty-two foresters participated in the training from various forest divisions in Assam — Doomdooma Forest Division, Sibsagar Forest Division, Golaghat Forest Division, Karbi Anglong East &West Forest Division, Dima Hasao East & West Forest Division, South Nagaon Forest Division, Cachar Forest Division, Hailakandi Forest Division Karimganj Forest Division.

The resource persons included Dr I.C. Baruah of Assam Agricultural University, Dr Prabal Sarkar of University Science and Technology Meghalaya, Dr Bhaskar Choudhury from Wildlife Trust of India. The convocation of the training was held on April 28 with well-known primatologist Dr Dilip Chetry in the chair. The chief guest of this occasion was Animesh Kalita, Forest Range officer, Mariani range, who appreciated Aaranyak for conducting the training that was the need of the hour. He hoped this training would boost the capacity of the trainees for conservation of Hoolock gibbon in particular and biodiversity in general.

He shared his experience as forest officer and requested the trainees to be active in performing their responsibility to save the forest and wildlife. Dr Dilip Chetry, vice president of Aaranyak, requested the trainees to use the knowledge gained from this training for the conservation of biodiversity of Assam.

Dr Chetry expressed gratitude to Assam Forest Department especially Jorhat Forest Division and local community for the support extended during the training. He also informed that the 3rd such training programme, as part of the series, will be organised from May 20 to May 26. The training programme concluded with distribution of the study material like training manuals, Gibbon books, posters, stickers certificates, among the trainees, stated a press release.

