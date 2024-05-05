Tezpur University celebrates World Press Freedom Day; highlights importance of press freedom in a democratic society

Tezpur: Department of Mass Communication & Journalism, Tezpur University on Friday observed World Press Freedom Day with a series of activities highlighting the importance of press freedom in a democratic society. The theme of World Press Freedom Day 2024 is “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis”. To celebrate the day, the department invited the working journalists to share their experience through a panel discussion.

Delivering the inaugural address, Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, a former journalist shared his insights on the day. Speaking on the significance of the day, he said that freedom without a free press is no freedom. “It may appear to be free, but it’s a curtailed freedom”, Prof Singh said. Expressing concern over the deteriorating Press Freedom Index of India, the Vice Chancellor said that development and press freedom are intricately linked, forming the backbone of democratic societies. He gave examples of Scandinavian countries, which are doing well in press freedom index and human development index. Prof Singh also said that people have high expectations from media, but very few are bothered to know their well-being and their challenges.

Addressing the occasion, Dean, Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof Farheena Danta urged media to provide informed news vis a vis breaking news without the substance. Prof Danta urged the Media to do research to bring out different perspective of an issue.

While delivering the welcome address, Prof Abhijit Bora, Head of the Department said that journalists encounter significant challenges in seeking and disseminating information on contemporary issues. Therefore, it is important for students of media to know the various challenges faced by the journalists.

A panel discussion on the topic, “Press Freedom and Regional Media” was organized on the occasion, where retired professor Dr Pranjit Hazarika, Sanjeev Hazarika, President, Sonitpur Journalists’ Union, senior reporters Pranab Kumar Das, Pulak Kumar Deka, Raj Kumar Mahanta and Ankita Gogoi, District Information and Public Relations Officer Sonitpur discussed various aspects on the topic.

A book titled, “The Art and Craft of Journalism”, authored by Prof Joya Chakraborty, Dr Anjuman Borah, Dr Muktikam Hazarika, Dr Tinam Bora of Mass Communication & Journalism department was launched during the event. The students of the department also performed a skit on the theme of the event.

