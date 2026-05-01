Aarokhi Sammelan on staff welfare held at Sivasagar Police Reserve

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SIVASAGAR: An Aarokhi Sammelan was held at the Sivasagar Police Reserve, with a focus on staff welfare and grievance redressal among police personnel on Wednesday.

The program also marked a moment of recognition for retired officials. Havildar Nizamur Rahman, Head Constable (UB) Nakul Gogoi and Naik (UB) Mukunda Gogoi were felicitated for their long and dedicated service to the department.

During the event, commendations from the Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range) were conferred upon Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Moidul Islam and Inspector Mridul Hazarika for their commendable performance. Additionally, a Certificate of Appreciation from the IGP (ER) was awarded to Sub-Inspector (UB) Bhaskar Boruah.

The prestigious Sishu Mitra Award 2024 was presented to Sub-Inspectors Debojit Kalita and Raju Dowarah in recognition of their exemplary contribution.

Sivasagar Police extended their congratulations to all awardees and expressed heartfelt appreciation to the retiring personnel, wishing them a healthy, happy and fulfilling life.

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