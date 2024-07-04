AASAA Celebrates 28th Foundation Day at Kharahat Tea Estate

DEMOW: The 28th Foundation Day of AASAA was observed in Kharahat Durga Puja House Playground in Kharahat Tea Estate on Tuesday. The flag was hoisted by Rupam Das, president of the Kharahat Primary Committee. The tribute was offered by Artish Nayak. In the programme, Lalit Tanti, president of AASAA, Demow Regional Committee, Jiten Das, assistant secretary, Jiban Das, social worker, Amarnath Nayak, Shiva Kalandi, and Debaru Kalandi, adviser, were present.

