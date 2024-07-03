Sivasagar District Police Conducts Awareness Programme on 3 New Criminal Laws at Demow Police Station

DEMOW: An awareness programme on the implementation of three new criminal laws was organised by the Sivasagar District Police in Demow Police Station on Monday.

An awareness meeting was organised where Pritam Das, Demow Circle Officer, was in the chair. Manuranjan Gogoi, OC of Demow Police Station, spoke about the aims of the meeting. Moidul Islam, Additional SP of Sivasagar district, was present at the awareness meeting. Jadumoni Kalita anchored the programme. Moidul Islam, Additional SP of Sivasagar District, said that Monday was an important and historic day as three new criminal laws were implemented in the country. He spoke about the new laws broadly and made the people present in the awareness meeting aware. In the programme, Rupak Gogoi, Principal of Sivasagar Polytechnic, Bakul Dutta, Principal of Demow Higher Secondary School, Munin Gogoi, Vice Principal of Demow Senior Secondary School, Pollabita Gogoi Boruah, Chairman of Demow Municipal Board, Chandan Phukan, Advocate, Police Officers of Demow Police Station, VDP Officials, and local people were present. Manoranjan Gogoi, OC of Demow Police Station, gave the vote of thanks.

