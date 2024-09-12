AASAA Delegation Urges MP Gaurav Gogoi to Advocate for Adivasi Rights in Parliament

LAKHIMPUR: A delegation of the All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) on Wednesday met Jorhat Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and submitted a memorandum regarding various issues of Adivasi community of Assam. Through the memorandum, the delegation of the organization demanded the MP to raise the issues of Adivasi community, like grant of ST status, land rights, increase of daily wage of the tea garden workers to Rs 550, issuance of caste certificates to Adivasi of Assam (Orang, Munda, Chaotal, Kharia, Poroja), in the parliament. The delegation mentioned before the MP that the Union Cabinet approved the Scheduled Tribes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Parliament on January 8, 2019 and tabled the Bill in the Rajya Sabha on January 9.

Also Read: Departmental inquiry on sexual assault initiated: Tinsukia SP Abhijit Gurav orders probe into alleged negligence ; accused arrested

Also Watch: