Departmental inquiry on sexual assault initiated: Tinsukia SP Abhijit Gurav orders probe into alleged negligence ; accused arrested

DIGBOI: Tinsukia SP Abhijit Gurav taking a strong cognisance of allegations by guardians of a minor victim of sexual assault earlier said that police has already initiated steps to ascertain the exact nature of the case.

“We are considering all pros and cons of the incident, evidence being collected, CCTV footages being examined and statements of various parties in the case being cross checked beside looking for the missing FIR copy in the police station. However based on concrete evidence, one of the police officials was reserved-closed immediately on Monday evening for his negligence and dereliction of assigned duty. Strict and disciplinary action would be initiated further if required based on the findings of the inquiry report,” assured the top cop.

An accused involved in repeated sexual assault, transmitting obscene video, cheating and blackmailing a minor for years was arrested by Digboi police on Monday.

According to statements of the guardian of the victim girl, the Digboi police official allegedly refused to register the FIR earlier on June 27.

“Instead we were called repeatedly late at night at the police station and were explained the side-effects of registering the case in the personal life of the victim and our family,” alleged the guardian.

“In the end, we gave up and were forced to sign a mutual draft to put an end to the conflict, which let the accused go scot-free,” said the uncle of the victim.

Meanwhile, the people in and around Digboi has been raising eye brows in suspicion on how a POCSO case can be resolved mutually in the police station that too without registering the case. What is more astonishing is the missing of original FIR dated June 27 from the police station and submission of new FIR dated August 1 without the knowledge of the complainant. Yet, none of the FIR was registered. The culprit was set free following the signing of a mutually agreed declaration.

Sources also added that there were other parties too involved in securing the release of the accused without facing any trial after committing a serious crime.

Also Read: CM Vigilance Cell Probes Alleged Corruption in Issuing Health Certificates at Karimganj Health Department

Also Watch: