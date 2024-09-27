AASAA Protests in Dibrugarh Demanding Land Pattas for Adivasi Community

DIBRUGARH: The activists of All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Dibrugarh district unit on Thursday staged protest in front of Dibrugarh District Commissioner office seeking land pattas for Adivasi people. The activist of AASAA holding placards and banners raised slogan demanding land pattas.

“We demand land pattas for our people who are living in the tea gardens area. We are neglected and deprived of getting our basic rights. We urged the government to provide land pattas to the people who are living in tea garden areas since several decades,” said Nipen Munda, Dibrugarh district president, AASAA.

He said, “According to Land policy Act 2019', of Chapter 10, those who have less than 8 bighas of land they are regarded as landless. If they are landless then the government should provide land pattas to these people. We have seen that in the Mission Basundhara 2.0 most of the people after having land in their own possession were rejected and they have only got 1-2 katta of land who are eligible to get more.”

“We demand that in Mission Basundhara 3.0 the government should provide atleast 8 bighas of land to landless Adivasi people who are residing here for decades,” Munda stated. The activist of AASAA later submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

