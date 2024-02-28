Assam: Land pattas distributed under Mission Basundhara 2.0 in Sonitpur and Lakhimpur district

Tezpur: As part of curtain closing of Mission Basundhara 2.0, Assam Government’s flagship programme to provide land rights to the indigenous people by ensuring secure ownership of their land, land pattas were distributed to a total of 10540 families of Sonitpur district including 2101 in Rangapara LAC, 419 in Tezpur LAC, 3318 in Barchalla LAC and 4702 in Naduar LAC. Four separate distribution programmes were organised on four different locations of the district which was attended by Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das, Minister of Water Resources, Parliamemtary Affairs, Information & Public Relations Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Power, Sports & Youth Welfare Nandita Garlosa.

Attending the programme Pallab Lochan Das stressed that every eligible individual without land, residing in Assam for generations, will be granted land documents. He reiterated the government’s dedication to eliminating encroachments, underscoring the importance of public cooperation for success and encouraged eligible individuals to come forward and apply for land leases. He also said that the current state government is exerting every effort to ensure that the promises made during election campaigns are fulfilled promptly and efficiently. ‘Land Patta’ is a form of land deed issued by the government to an individual or organization. This term is commonly used in India and certain other regions of South Asia to denote a small plot of land allocated by the government to an authorized cultivator, typically accompanied by an exemption from land revenue. Ganesh Kumar Limbu, Barchalla MLA, Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, Rangapara MLA , Krishna Kamal Tanti and many others were present on the occasions.

LAKHIMPUR: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday attended the ceremonial distribution of land pattas to as many as 11,483 eligible beneficiaries of Mission Basundhara 2.0 belonging to the Dhakuakhana Legislative Constituency (LAC) in Lakhimpur district. A total of 20,419 applicants from Lakhimpur district have been found to be eligible for land pattas under Mission Basundhara 2.0 that got concluded recently. Of these, Bihpuria LAC accounts for 1,253, Ranganadi LAC accounts for 1,352, Nawboicha LAC accounts for 3,244, Lakhimpur LAC accounts for 3,087 numbers of land pattas while rest are from the Dhakuakhana LAC.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said land pattas being allotted to so many families in Lakhimpur district manifests the commitment of the present State government towards ensuring a dignified existence to the members of the indigenous groups. The Chief Minister said numerous indigenous but non-tribal communities in Lakhimpur district were being deprived of land pattas due to the restrictive rules and regulations of tribal belts and blocks. The current government, therefore, decided to mitigate the land-related woes of such non-tribal indigenous communities through the medium called Mission Basundhara 2.0, the Chief Minister said. In Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts in particular, non-tribal but indigenous communities who have been designated “protected class” have benefited immensely through Mission Basundhara 2.0, he remarked.

