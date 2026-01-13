AASAA protests in Nazira, demands reopening of Charaideo Parbat Tea Estate

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The All Assam Adivasi Students’ Union (AASAA) staged a massive protest in Nazira on Monday, demanding the immediate reopening of the CharaiDeo Parbat tea estate. Hundreds of AASAA activists gathered in Nazira, chanting slogans against the government and staging a protest rally.

The protesters alleged that the closure of the tea estate had led to a severe livelihood crisis for hundreds of workers. They claimed that the shutdown had adversely affected the education, health, and basic needs of the families of Adivasi labourers.

