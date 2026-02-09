AASAA submits memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over long-standing issues

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Sivasagar District Committee, recently submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma through the District Collector, Sivasagar, demanding fulfilment of their long-standing problems. Narrating the significance of ST status, the union said that the incident in Kokrajhar district had made the issue relevant again. In the memorandum, they demanded the chief minister to grant ST status to the tribal communities before the upcoming 2026 Assam Assembly election.

They also demanded a CBI probe into the cattle theft incident in Karigaon in Kokrajhar district which occurred on January 19 and that the culprits be identified and punished. They also condemned the attempt to link tribals with Maoists in connection with the incident. They demanded that legal action be taken against such conspirators for trying to disrupt peace and order in the state. They also demanded the Assam Government as well as BTC government to provide permanent concrete houses and compensation to the Adivasi families whose houses were burnt down after the communal violence in Kokrajhar district.

In the memorandum, AASAA demanded the immediate release of Adivasi people who they said were sent to jail without any evidence. The union also demanded an increase in the daily wage of tea workers to Rs 550 before the polls.

The memorandum, signed by AASAA President Amir Chilwar and Secretary Putla Kurmi, warned the government that it would be forced to launch a strong democratic movement if the demands of the tribals were not met.

