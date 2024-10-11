AASAA Welcomes Assam Cabinet's Relaxation of Three-Generation Criteria, Calls for Fair Implementation of Land Rights

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) has welcomed the Assam Cabinet decision for the relaxation of the ‘Three Generation Criteria’ taken on October 8, 2024 for Adivasi and tea garden workers in relation to their indigenousness in Assam. The organization expressed it through a press release issued by president Godwin Hemrom and general secretary Amarjyoti Surin on Thursday.

While the upcoming Mission Bhumiputra 3.0 to be launched from October 19, AASAA expressed its concern for the Adivasi people living in Ceiling Surplus lands, recognized forest villages, FRC and border areas of Assam. AASAA has called for less red-tape and corruption free services to the people and offers to help officials as needed so that the Adivasi and tea garden workers can enjoy land rights. The organization has also urged that the government should take precautions so that the Adivasi people owned lands cannot be sold to other communities. “We sincerely hope that as the state government has taken step towards solving the land problem of Adivasis, it will take similar steps towards other core issues like scheduling, daily minimum wages, caste certificate etc.”, the press release said.

