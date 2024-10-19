AASCSU protests against anomalies in implementation of government schemes in Golaghat

A Correspondent

GOLAGHAT: The All Assam Schedule Caste Students’ Union (AASCSU) of Golaghat district committee staged protest near the office of the District Commissioner’s office on Friday and sent a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the Golaghat District Commissioner demanding action against huge anomalies in implementation of government schemes allotted to the Schedule Caste community people in Assam.

The members of the student organization raised various slogans against government and concerned departments. The president and secretary of Golaghat district unit of AASCSU said that the people of the Schedule Caste community are being deprived from availing of benefits from government schemes. Under the patronization of a section of MLAs and ministers, huge anomalies took place in various locations in implementing of the schemes allotted by the government. The AASCSU, Golaghat demanded action against the Director of Schedule Caste Development Welfare and the supplier for involving in corruption of 140 crore rupees of materials supply. The mini stadium constructed under the Schedule Caste Development scheme in several district are not constructed in schedule caste dominated areas. The organization demanded immediate initiative and the construction of mini stadium in SC community areas only. Likewise SC Caste certificates issue has turned into a major problem. They demanded of the government to take stringent action against the fraud caste certificates. Later the organization submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam through the Golaghat District Commissioner mentioning several problems of schedule caste community people of Assam.

