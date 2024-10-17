Golaghat DC Pulok Mahanta Chairs DDC Meeting in Golaghat, Focuses on Plastic-Free Initiative

A Correspondent

Golaghat: District Commissioner Pulok Mahanta chaired the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting on Wednesday at the conference Hall of DC office, Golaghat. At the outset of the meeting, the District Commissioner welcomed all the members present and thanked them for all the teamwork that has been exercised during the ADRE examinations recently and during the Durga Puja festival that went by without any hiccups.

Starting the deliberation, the District Commissioner requested everyone to discourage single use plastics and motivate the people to use and carry water bottles. He hoped for a plastic-free district very soon and requested all the members to join him in this effort to make Golaghat a plastic-free zone.

Thereafter, the District Commissioner examined and reviewed the progress report of all the development departments. With the Agriculture department he instructed the officials to work more for PM KISAN Aadhaar authentication and land seeding which needs to ramp up the percentage as shown in the district monitoring indicator. With the health sector, the chair requested all members to create ABHA Card as it is needed for health card and asked the officials to have frequent video conferencing with their staff in an around the district for better coordination. The DC asked his subordinate officers to look into the odd hour management of doctors and nurses on duty at odd hours so that there can be no lapses or shortage of health workers in times of emergencies. The PHE department were instructed to complete tap water connections in all schools which the DC says will review very soon.

The chair expressed dissatisfaction with the Fishery department's accomplishment indicator and promised to conduct a thorough evaluation of them in the next several days. Women and Child Development department were recommended to complete the construction of Model Anganwadi centres and to provide TV with rhymes which are available in the regional language. While examining the Excise department, the District Commissioner mentioned the various accidental deaths in Golaghat district alone that have taken place in the district during the festive season.

The DDC meeting was attended by all Co- District Commissioners, Additional District Commissioners, Circle Officers, Asst. Commissioners, and by all HoDs of Golaghat district.

