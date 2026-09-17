AASU-Backed Panel Sweeps Demow College Students’ Union Polls, Wins 12 of 13 Posts

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The results for the Demow College Students' Union Election 2026-2027, organised on September 16, were declared on September 16. According to information received, in 3 posts out of 13, the candidates won uncontested.

Uttam Gogoi won the Boys Common Room Secretary post, while the All Assam Students Union (AASU)-supported candidates won in 12 posts. Among the AASU-supported candidates, Nika Taye won the President, Karuna Borah won the Vice-President, Abilakh Gogoi won the General Secretary, Janmoni Bharali won the Assistant General Secretary, Ballab Taid won the Major Games Secretary, Tonjit Deori won the Minor Games Secretary, Gayatri Phukon won the Cultural Secretary, Kiran Mech won the Social Welfare Secretary, and Richa Deori won the Girls Common Room Secretary posts.

The AASU-supported candidates who won uncontested are Tamanna Sultana as Magazine Secretary, Spondan Borah as Music Secretary, and Sanghamitra Khanikar as Debating and Literary Secretary.

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