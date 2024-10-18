AASU Celebrates Rasaraj Lakshminath Bezbarua's Birth Anniversary in Sivasagar District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in Sivasagar district celebrated the birth anniversary of the literary icon, Rasaraj Lakshminath Bezbarua, across various parts of the district on Wednesday. This marks the fourth consecutive year that AASU has commemorated the birth anniversary of the eminent writer on Lakshmi Purnima, following the tradition of celebrating his legacy.

The central event of the day was held at the Lakshminath Bezbarua Children’s Park in Sivasagar, organized jointly by the Sivasagar District Students’ Union and the regional unit of AASU. The event was conducted by Manash Pratim Baruah, president of the Sivasagar Regional Students’ Union, and its general secretary, Manjit Hazarika. Arundhati Bezbarua, a descendant of Lakshminath Bezbarua, inaugurated the programme by paying tribute to his statue.

Prominent figures such as Samiran Phukan and Dhrubajyoti Kalita from AASU’s central executive body, along with the president of the district student body Manab Hazarika and General Secretary Dipankar Saikia, also paid homage to Bezbarua.

In her keynote address, Dr Arundhati Mahanta, a retired professor of Gargaon College and a noted author, highlighted the profound influence of Lakshminath Bezbarua on Assamese literature, stating that after the likes of Srimanta Sankardev and Madhabdev, Bezbarua was one of the torchbearers of Assamese culture and literature. She praised AASU’s initiative to honour such a towering figure, whose writings and philosophies continue to inspire generations. Dr Mahanta emphasized the importance of keeping Bezbarua’s legacy alive for future generations.

AASU’s central executive member, Samiran Phukan, announced that this year’s Xahityarathi Rasaraj Lakshminath Bezbarua Award will be presented to Dr Kuladhar Saikia, a renowned literary figure from Assam, who has authored 31 books and is a former president of the Assam Xahitya Xabha. Dr Saikia is also the recipient of prestigious awards such as the Munin Borkotoky Award, Katha Award, and the Xahitya Akademi Award. The award, instituted by the Sivasagar District Students’ Union, aims to honour distinguished personalities contributing to Assam’s society, literature, and culture. The award ceremony will take place later this year in Sivasagar.

