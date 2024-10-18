Indian Army Hosts Lectures on Education and Nation Building at Tinsukia Schools for World Students' Day

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: Commemorating the birth anniversary of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam which is observed as World Students’ Day, the Indian Army organized a series of lectures at Gandhi Vidya Mandir High School, Margherita, Khelhoshe Memorial Public School at Lalpahar village in Tinsukia district on October 15. The lecture was attended by 290 students and 23 teachers.

Aimed at to motivate young minds towards nation building, the day recognizes the importance of students in shaping the future, holistic development and raising awareness about the challenges students face globally. The lecture covered various aspects which included the role of education in national development, mental health awareness and peer support and mentorship. The students participated in the event enthusiastically and also shared their thoughts regarding the prevailing education system in the country. Essay writing and speech competitions were also organised for senior classes to encourage students and inculcate the power of expression with passion.

