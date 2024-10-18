Assam: Blueprint of ONGC officers’ abduction by ULFA-I in Sivasagar revealed

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The abduction plan of ONGC officers in Sivasagar, orchestrated by the ULFA (Independent), has been revealed. The abduction was meticulously planned with the involvement of ONGC official, Tahirul Hussain. This information was disclosed by Sivasagar Superintendent of Police, Subhrajyoti Bora, during a press conference on Wednesday, following the shooting of Rahul Hazarika, alias Laden, in Bokota Nemuguri in the early morning of Wednesday.

According to Bora, the ULFA-I had been planning this abduction since May 2024. The mastermind behind the plan was Tahirul Hussain, who is currently on the run. However, the police have managed to capture key figures involved in the plot.

SP Bora further revealed that on October 6, Rahul Hazarika (alias Laden), Tahirul Hussain, and Irshad Latif (alias Mithu) had planned to abduct two or more senior ONGC officials from a rig in Bokota between 5:30 and 6:30pm. Tahirul, who worked as an assistant engineer at the rig, provided all the necessary information about the officials, aiding in the planning of the abduction.

“The group had gathered at Tahirul’s residence on October 5 to finalize the plan, with Laden stationed at the rig on the morning of October 6. The group had picked up four ULFA-I cadres from the Assam-Nagaland border in an Innova car and was seen loitering around National Highway 37 in Sivasagar, waiting for the right moment to execute the abduction. However, the plan failed,” Bora added.

The SP further said, “Police had become suspicious of the group’s activities, leading to increased patrols along the highway. Upon further investigation, they detained Irshad Latif (alias Mithu) on Tuesday morning from Babupatty in Sivasagar town. Mithu’s interrogation led to crucial revelations about the plot. On Wednesday early morning, police apprehended Rahul Hazarika (alias Laden) from Moran and while being taken to the rig in Nemuguri for further investigation, he attempted to flee, leading to an encounter. Laden was shot in the leg and is currently receiving treatment at Dibrugarh Medical College Hospital.”

Meanwhile, Tahirul Hussain remains at large, and police are continuing their search for him. A case has been registered at Nemuguri police station under case number 11/2024. Police have also seized incriminating materials during raids at the homes of Tahirul and Irshad.

