Hanuman Jayanti celebrated in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated in Dibrugarh with great fervour and devotion. The festivities were marked by colourful procession, cultural performances and the sharing of prasad.

In Dibrugarh, Hanuman Jayanti was observed in all the Hanuman mandirs. The devotees took out processions in the town to mark the occasion. Pujas and Havanas were performed from the morning hours by the priests in the Hanuman mandirs.

Hanuman Jayanti, also known as Hanuman Janmotsav is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman, one of the protagonists of Ramayana known for his unwavering devotion, courage and strength.

Hanuman Garhi Mandir, one of the oldest Hanuman Mandir in Dibrugarh celebrated the festival with fervour and devotion.

“We have celebrated Hanuman Jayanti with devotion to Lord Hanuman. Pujas and havan were performed by the priests. We have prayed to Lord Hanuman for the wellbeing of the society and prosperity of our country,” said Vijay Kumar Ojha, a devotee.

