AASU protests against illegal migrants, demands Assam Accord implementation

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Responding to the call of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the Bongaigaon District Students’ Union staged a strong protest on Monday demanding permanent resolution of the illegal migrant problem through full implementation of the Assam Accord. The demonstrators also pressed for the detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshis from the state.

Addressing the gathering, District Secretary Kangkanjyoti Bayan condemned the BJP-led Assam and Central governments for ‘trying to shelter illegal migrants’ and accused them of betraying the Assamese people by imposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He reiterated AASU’s demand for the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord to safeguard the rights of indigenous people, warning that the agitation would continue until the demands are met.

Protestors carried placards and shouted slogans like ‘Bangladeshi go back,’ ‘Implement Assam Accord,’ and ‘Down with CAA.’

