AASU Demands Full Implementation of Assam Accord to Curb Illegal Immigration

Sonari: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a protest at Sonari Shaheed Udyan demanding strict implementation of the Assam Accord to address the persistent problem of illegal foreign immigration in the state.

During the demonstration, AASU leaders called for immediate action on the recommendations of the Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee under Article 6 of the Accord. The union emphasized that Assam must be fully protected from becoming a settlement area for illegal immigrants and should be excluded from the provisions of the Citizenship Amendment Act to safeguard the state’s cultural and demographic integrity.

The protesters highlighted that decades of delayed action have caused uncertainty and socio-political tensions in Assam. They urged both the state and central governments to take swift and concrete measures to enforce the Accord’s provisions, ensuring the protection of citizens’ rights and preserving Assam’s unique identity.

AASU leaders also warned that continued inaction could lead to further unrest, calling for a collaborative approach between the government and community organizations to resolve the issue effectively.

Meanwhile, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Darrang District Committee also staged a protest at National Highway 15 in Mangaldai on Tuesday.

Through the demonstration, the union demanded the implementation of every clause of the Assam Accord at any cost. They further urged the government to identify and immediately deport all illegal immigrants residing in Assam.

At the same time, the student body expressed concern over the recent rise of fundamentalist forces in the state and demanded strict action to suppress such elements.

The protest was led by local AASU leaders, who warned that the organization would intensify its agitation if the government failed to act decisively.