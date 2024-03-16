AASU stage ‘Satyagrah’ protests against Citizens Amendment Act in Barpeta district

Barpeta: On Friday, Barpeta district AASU staged ‘Satyagrah’ protesting against the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA).The activists of the students’ organization of Barpeta staged mass civil resistance shouting the slogans against CAA. “We will not accept the CAA”, they said vehemently criticizing Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in their slogans. They took out a rally from ‘Swahid Bhawan’ through the main roads of the Barpeta town with hundreds of non-violent AASU activists.

This Satyagrah was taken out by Barpeta district AASU along with the Barpeta Anchalik AASU wherein the organizing secretary of AASU Nayanjyoti Das warned the government not to give any kind of mental harassment to the AASU workers during the protest.

