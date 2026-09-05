BKWAC CEM Mihiniswar Basumatary Launches New Audio CD in Guwahati

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KOKRAJHAR: A new audio CD, 'Abou-Abou Angni Sibinang,' compiled by the CEM of BKWAC, Mihiniswar Basumatary, was released in a ceremony held at the auditorium hall of Bodoland Bhawan, Beltola, in Guwahati on Friday. The CD has been produced by Jarimin Audio Productions, Sanjari Nwgwr, Dhemaji.

Deputy Commissioner of Taxes, Phuleswar Basumatary, released the CD in the presence of Chairman of BKWAC Anil Basumatary, Deputy Chairman Srijwn Basumatary, CEM Mihiniswar Basumatary, Deputy CEM Romeo P Narzary, and General Secretary of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) Nilo Kanta Goyary.

Chief guest of the launch ceremony, Phuleswar Basumatary, said that the CD, consisting of 25 songs, reflected various experiences of the compiler, Mihiniswar Basumatary, who was actively associated with the Bodoland Movement.

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