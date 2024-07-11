Darrang Divas Celebrates 131st Birth Anniversary of Pandit Dineswar Sarma with Tributes from Eminent Personalities

MANGALDAI: An august gathering of eminent personalities including scholars, senior citizens, women activists and youth activists of Darrang district offered their tribute to eminent freedom fighter, journalist, historian and social reformer Pandit Dineswar Sarma on ‘Darrang Divas’ to mark his 131st birth anniversary at a solemn function at the meeting hall of Mangaldai Sanatan Dharma Sabha on Tuesday. Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, Vice Chancellor of Assam Skill University Subhash Das, ‘Padmashri’ recipient eminent Surgeon Dr Illias Ali, legislators Basanta Das and Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, OSD of Assam Skill University Er Jyotish Sarma also took part in the celebration and offered their homage.

“The BJP government is determined to complete the incomplete works initiated by Freedom Fighter brothers Pandit Dineswar Sarma and Tankeswar and other prominent Freedom Fighters for the all round development of Darrang district. The construction works of Rs 1100 crore project of Assam Skill University and byepass of NH 15 is going on to dedicate it to the people of the district within the stipulated period. The transformation of NH 15 to a four lane highway from Baihata Chariali to Mission Chariali in Tezpur will be started soon while the district administration has made all arrangements for allotment of the required plot of land for the proposed Medical College at Mangaldai,” said Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia while offering his homage to Pandit Dineswar Sarma. “The illustrious life and works of Pandit Dineswar Sarma with the highest degree of dedication, commitment and selfless service to the Motherland will surely remain as a source of inspiration to the younger generation,” he added. In the meeting Parliamentarian Saikia was also accorded a hearty felicitation.

Taking part in the Darrang Divas celebration as the chief guest, Vice Chancellor of Assam Skill University Subhash Das laid stress on the need for scientific preservation, promotion and practice of the traditional and unique folk art and culture of Darrang district and recalled the role of Pandit Dineswar Sarma in preservation and promotion of Darrangi folk culture.

