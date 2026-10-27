AASU Warns of Stir Over Assault on Bihu Artistes in Sribhumi

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Barak Valley chapter of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Monday staged a massive demonstration in Sribhumi, demanding the immediate arrest of all those allegedly involved in the assault on a troupe of Bihu artistes during the immersion procession of a Durga idol on Friday night.

A large number of Assamese-speaking residents from Borgul and Adarkona villages in the Badarpur area, where the Bihu artistes belong, joined the protest in support of the victims. Demonstrators demanded the immediate arrest of at least 50 people allegedly involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, Sribhumi police arrested seven more members of Club Hindustan, the organisers of the immersion procession that allegedly turned violent, resulting in the assault on the artistes. Earlier, police had arrested 13 members of the club on Saturday, but they were later released on bail by a local court. Police sources indicated that further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

Alok Das, General Secretary of the Club Hindustan Puja Committee, condemned the assault and sought strict action against those responsible. He clarified that the committee holds Bihu performances in high regard and had invited the troupe specifically to participate in the immersion procession.

Addressing the gathering, AASU leader Kamalakanta Sinha warned that if the police failed to arrest at least 50 alleged miscreants, the organisation would intensify its agitation, which could lead to a law-and-order situation in the state.

Meanwhile, State Minister Krishnendu Paul said that Club Hindustan had failed to ensure the safety of the artistes it had invited to perform. Assuring strict action against those responsible for the incident, the minister visited the homes of the injured artistes and expressed solidarity with their families.

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