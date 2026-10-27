Assam: Man Arrested in Telangana Over Allegedly Insulting Posts Targeting Women

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Anurag Asom alias Pushpa Das, who posted highly objectionable and insulting comments and videos on social media targeting female beneficiaries of various Assam Government schemes, was apprehended from Maheshwaram in Telangana following a well-planned operation conducted by the Biswanath police.

According to available information, after one of his controversial posts went viral, the youth from Gohpur fled outside the state to evade the police and was reportedly hiding in various places, including Hyderabad and Rameshwaram.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the same via a post on social media. As mentioned by the Chief Minister, serious allegations including polygamy, besides insulting women, have previously been raised against the detained Anurag Asom alias Pushpa Das.

Issuing a stern warning, Chief Minister Dr Sarma stated on a social media platform, "Any derogatory remarks regarding the honour and dignity of mothers and sisters are unacceptable under any circumstances." He further clarified that a thorough investigation into all allegations related to this incident will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against the culprit according to the law.

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