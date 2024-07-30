AATSU Seeks Presidential Intervention for Probe into Alleged Extrajudicial Killings of Hmar Youths in Cachar

KOKRAJHAR: The All Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) on Monday sought intervention of the President of India to institute a proper investigation into the killings of three Hmar youths in an encounter in Cachar district recently and take strong action against the police personnel who were involved in the killings. The student body sent a memorandum to the President of India through the Kokrajhar District Commissioner on Monday.

In their memorandum to the President of India Draupadi Murmu, the president of the AATSU Hareswar Brahma and secretary Deba Kr. Pegu said on July 16, Assam Police illegally detained three Hmar youths, identified as Lallungawi Hmar (21) s/o- Lalremsang Hmar and Lalbiekkung Hmar (33), s/o- Lal Thavel Hmar, both from K. Bethel Bhubankhal Dilkush under Lakhipur PS Assam; and K. Joshua Lalrinsang (35) s/o- Tianghmingthang, Senvonl Lailak, Tipaimukh of Chaurachandpur sub-division of Manipur at Kabuganj-Anjur Road in Cachar district and killed them in a fake encounter. They said the Cachar Superintendent of Police later, reported that the three youths died in a cross-fire on July 17 during a militant encounter at Bhuban Hills which they believe to be a fake, raising serious concerns about the circumstances of their deaths, accusing the police of failing to adhere to the safety protocols. It highlighted the footage showing the youths were unarmed and cooperating peacefully during their arrest, contradicting the police’s claims of them being involved in the militant attack. They also said the Assam police committed gross human rights violations and attempting to cover up the “extrajudicial killings” which sums up to atrocities towards the tribals by the authority which is attracting the Prevention of Atrocities (SC & ST) Act, 1989.

The AATSU demanded a Supreme Court-monitored SIT to investigate the deaths of the three innocent Hmar youths from the Hmar community as there has been a gross violation of human rights, fundamental rights and the constitutional protection guaranteed to the people by a section of the Assam police. The demands include, appointment of an external IGP-rank officer to investigate the case impartially, arrest and prosecution of those police personnel involved, as depicted in the circulated videos, compensation of Rs. 1 crore to each family of the deceased and provide with one government job in each victim’s family.

The AATSU demanded immediate decision to investigate the extrajudicial killings of innocent Hmar youths in the name of encounter with the militants. The copy of memorandum was also sent to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India and the National Human Rights Commission for their information and necessary action.

Also Read: Harinder Singh Barnala, Owner of Kakapather Tea Company and Social Activist, Passes Away at 71

Also watch: