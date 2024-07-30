Harinder Singh Barnala, Owner of Kakapather Tea Company and Social Activist, Passes Away at 71

DOOMDOOMA: Harinder Singh Barnala, owner of Kakapather Tea Company and well connected with most of the social activities of Kakapather area died on Saturday evening at a private nursing home at Dibrugarh. He was 71 and was suffering from kidney-related disease for quite some time. At the time of his death he leaves behind his wife, one son and two daughters.

He spent his childhood at Doomdooma and after completion of his early education he worked with his father for earning livelihood.

He started his business from a scratch and from a small lead machine he could earn goodwill to rise to the position of becoming bought leaf factory owner over a short period of time. He was very kind to his tea workers and helped the landless tea-labourers in building their houses in his tea plantation area.

He was the secretary of Doomdooma Sikh Gurudwara Committee for many years and lent his liberal services to many socio-cultural organisations of Doomdooma and Kakapather area. His untimely death was widely mourned by various individuals and organisations.

