Assam: Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurated Golakganj and Bilasipara co-district offices

Dhubri: Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister and Guardian Minister of Dhubri district, Ranjeet Kumar Dass inaugurated the Golakganj and Bilasipara co-district offices on Friday. These co-districts are among the 39 co-districts opened by the State government across the State and dedicated to serve the public.

Addressing the gathering in Golakganj, Minister Dass said that earlier, people had to agitate for districts or sub-divisions, but the government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had formed co-districts without any agitation, making administration more effective in serving the public. Minister Dass thanked the Chief Minister for this administrative reform and said Golakganj office would fulfil public expectations. Earlier, Dass inaugurated NABARD’s District Development Manager’s office in Dhubri. He said NABARD has played a crucial role in the country’s agricultural development, and its office in Dhubri was much needed. The minister also unveiled Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s statue in ward no 3 of Dhubri town.

