AAU Students Launch Agricultural Information Centre at Baruahula Gaon to Support Farmers

TINSUKIA: An Agricultural Information Centre was opened by the students of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) under Rural Agricultural Work Experience Programme (RAWEP) at Puberun Sangha, Baruahula Gaon in Tinsukia district on Friday with an objective to facilitate the farmers by providing information related to new agricultural technologies, new crop varieties, plant protection measures, double cropping etc.

The centre was inaugurated jointly by Dr Kaushik Das, professor in the Department of Crop Physiology, AAU and also convenor of RAWEP Programme, Mrinmoy Chetia, Senior Scientist and Head of KrishiVigyan Kendra (KVK) Tinsukia, Dr Kasturi Choudhury, Assistant Professor of Department of Entomology, AAU, Dr Rituraj Baruah. The dignitaries addressed the students along with 25 host farmers from the host village Baruahula.

The programme was moderated by Trishita Kalita and Manjul Borah. As part of their curriculum in undergraduate course, the 4th year batch of 25 students would stay at Baruahula Gaon for 4 months.

