Krishi Vigyan Kendra Dibrugarh Demonstrates Drone Spraying of Fertilizers in Panimiri Gaon, Showcases Advances in Precision Agriculture

DIBRUGARH: Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dibrugarh an accessible knowledge centre of improved technological entities for farming community successfully demonstrated the application of Drone Spraying of Fertilizers at Farmer’s Field here at Panimiri gaon in Numoli Paddy crop promoted under Double Cropping Programme of Assam Agricultural University Jorhat implemented by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dibrugarh.

This drone spraying of nano fertilizers are duly encouraged by the Director of Extension Education of Assam Agricultural University Jorhat Dr. Manoranjan Neog.

In today’s programme of drone spraying, Senior Scientist and Head of KVK Dibrugarh Dr. Hemchandra Saikia and Subject Matter Specialist (Agronomy) Chayanika Thakuria supervised the programme successfully and operation of the drone was done by two Drone Didis of NRLM of Dibrugarh district namely Ruprekha Gogoi, Krsihi Sakhi of Joypur block and Suravi Das, Krishi Sakhi of Panitola block.

While interacting with the participating farmers, Dr. Hemchandra Saikia mentioned that application of drone spraying has several economies of scale and these are in terms of precision and efficiency of fertilizer, pesticides and herbicides use, reduces losses, optimize effectiveness of treatment, time and cost saving, involve minimum chemical use which is environment friendly.

Moreover areas which are not accessible for human labour or difficult to cover remote areas can be effectively covered through drone spraying.

Thus application of drone spraying in agriculture can duly promote commercial agriculture with optimum use of available inputs or resources. Farmers in the locality expressed great satisfaction in seeing the drone application of fertilizers for the first time.

Also Read: Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan Reviews Progress of Flagship Schemes in Chirang District

Also watch: