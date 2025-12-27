ABHILASHA 2025: IIT Guwahati conducts career awareness programme in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: IIT Guwahati is conducting a district-level career awareness programme for Classes 7–12 students for the first time in Hojai through ABHILASHA 2025 – The First Step to Design Futures, supported by the Design Innovation Centre, IIT Guwahati.

The two-day programme will be held on December 27 and 28 at Bhavishya Vidya Mandir, Hojai, and introduce students, teachers, and parents to national career pathways in Design, Fashion, Management, Law, and Higher Education through UCEED, NID–DAT, NIFT–NIFTEE, IPMAT, CLAT, and CUET. The initiative encourages students to explore career options beyond conventional engineering and medical streams.

ABHILASHA 2025 has already reached over 5,300 students, teachers, and parents across districts, including Jorhat (29–31 August) which saw more than 2000 participants, Tura, West Garo Hills (8–9 September) where more than 1500 people participated, Nongpoh, Ri Bhoi (11–12 September) which saw more than 1000 participants, and Dhemaji (15–16 December) which had more than 800 participants.

Organized in collaboration with the respective Deputy/District Commissioners, this initiative marks IIT Guwahati’s first-ever district-level outreach in Assam and Meghalaya. Significantly, ABHILASHA 2025 is the first time in the history of IIT Guwahati that a structured academic career awareness programme has been taken outside the institute’s campus to the district level. This landmark expansion was initiated by Prof Pratul Kalita, Head, Department of Design, IIT Guwahati, soon after he took charge as HoD, with the objective of taking IIT Guwahati’s academic expertise directly to rural and remote communities of the North East.

The Hojai programme will be inaugurated by Basistha Buzarbarua, Khetra Pracharak, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, as the chief guest, and Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, ACS, District Commissioner, Hojai district, as the guest of honour. Many other distinguished guests will grace the memorable event.

