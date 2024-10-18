ABLTMA Blames Kolkata Large Tea Companies for Price Decline and Surplus of Green Leaves from Small Tea Growers

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The Assam Bought Leaf Manufacturers Association (ABLTMA) has decried the opportunistic behaviour of Kolkata-based Large Tea Companies in purchasing green tea leaves from Small Tea Growers (STGs) which attributed to sharp decline in prices of green tea leaves that also resulted into surplus accumulation of green leaves in Bought Leaf Factories (BLFs) while the latter accepting the green leaves under pressure from the former compromising the quality of Made Tea.

The advisor of ABLTMA Deben Sing in a press release stated that the Company Gardens had stopped purchasing green tea leaves from STGs after Durga Puja on the plea of poor quality of leaves due to delayed plucking cycle which led to substantial drop in the prices of Made Tea. The ABLTMA contended that due to imbalance in purchase of green leaves by large tea gardens there is virtually flooding of green leaves from STGs which LBFs are unable to handle. The ABLTMA alleged that the large tea companies have been historically following purchase of green leaves in most undisciplined and unregulated manner not as per cropping pattern of Assam adding that the companies allegedly drastically reduced their buying of green leaves to less than 10 per cent of the volume being purchased earlier even as the large tea companies used to purchase green leaves to higher price to create imbalance while now when the availability of leaves is on the higher side they stopped the procurement creating a situation of distress for STGs. Citing an instance, Sing stated that the a BLF having capacity to purchase 30000 kg of green leaves is presently receiving more than 50000-55000 kg under forceful situation often compromising with the quality of Made Tea.

Sing lamented that despite repeated appeal by ABLTMA to STGs to supply green leaves with mandated leaf size, a section of STGs supply poor quality of leaves often being plucked by unskilled labourers. The BLFs that fetched a good market price of Made Tea in recent times and those BLFs attempting to upgrade with FSSAI norms often decline to accept downgrade quality of green leaves from STGs which sometime also led to discontentment. The ABLTMA reiterated its appeal to STGs to follow proper guidelines for better, sustainable and prosperous tea industry in Assam.

