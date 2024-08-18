Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya pays tribute to Krishak Swahids

MANGALDAI: “The soil of Pothorughat is not ordinary soil. The soil stained with the blood of 140 Krishak Swahids has transformed this soil as holy as the sandal and I will put tilak on my forehead with this soil.” With these words Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on his first visit outside Raj Bhavan, on Saturday offered floral wreath in memory of 140 Krishak Swahids who were brutally killed by the British on January 28 of 1894 as they raised peaceful protest against the enhanced land revenue. The Governor showing his respect to the blood stained soil of Pothorughat reached the Krishak Swahid Memorial from Inspection Bungalow on foot covering a distance of more than 200 meters despite scorching sun and planted a sapling at the memorial complex.

Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia, both the legislators Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi of Sipajhar and Basanta Das of Mangaldai and District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey accorded him a hearty welcome to Pothorughat and accompanied him. He closely interacted with the descendents of the Krishak Swahids, members of Pothoru Samanway Gosthi, office bearers of Khatara Satra and other organizations.

Office bearers of Mangaldai Media Circle, an organization of media persons along with its president Bhargab Kumar Das, working president Hemanta Kumar Barua and secretary Mayukh Goswami accorded a hearty welcome to the visiting Governor with a phulam bihuwan at the PWD Inspection bungalow at Pothorughat and also submitted a submission seeking his initiative for granting of national honour and recognition to the Krishak Vidroh of Pothorughat and the 140 Krishak Swahids, enacting of an act in line with the ‘Jalliwanwalabagh National Memorial Act, 1951’ for preservation and construction of a befitting national memorial at Pothorughat and for its maintenance and to accord an invitation to the President of India and Prime Minister for their visit at this historic place. Governor Acharya gave a patient hearing to the submission and assured to take up necessary action within a short period. Governor Acharya is the 7th Governor of Assam to lay floral wreath at the Pothorughat Krishak Swahid Memorial.

Later addressing the media, Governor Acharya said that it was his humble duty to offer his pranam to these 140 Krishak Swahids. “So keeping it in my mind, I have decided to make my first official visit outside the Raj Bhavan to this holy place. I will make communication with the President of India regarding Pothorughat and will also talk to the Prime Minister. I will surely carry forward the initiative taken by my predecessors in taking Pothorughat in the national level,” the Governor said. Parliamentatian Dilip Saikia and legislator Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi also submitted a written submission to the Governor on Pothorughat. Later he returned to Guwahati for his onward journey to New Delhi.

