ABSU adopts key resolutions, seeks speedy implementation of Bodo Peace Accord

KOKRAJHAR: A crucial executive meeting of the ABSU was held on Friday at the Rangia Haradatta-Viradatta Hall with the participation of representatives from Anchalik, District, college, and university committees of the union. The meeting chaired by ABSU president Dipen Boro, the meeting adopted several important resolutions, including the conduct of the 10th Central Talent Search Examination, 2025, on December 14 for students of Classes IX and X; the organization of career counselling and motivation programmes in schools and colleges under the Mission Quality Education movement; and the conduct of a special TET outside the Sixth Schedule area for the Bodo medium at the elementary and secondary levels, as discussed with the Education Minister of Assam.

Besides, the meeting decided to organize the Under-13 Boys’ and Under-15 Girls’ football tournaments in two zones—Chirang and Udalguri—during October and November. The meeting expressed happiness that the Bodofa FC football team, prepared by the ABSU, had successfully qualified for the AIFF I-League 2025, to be played at the national level for the first time.

The ABSU appealed to the Government of India to hold tripartite talks with the union for the speedy implementation of the Bodo Peace Accord, 2020, and resolved to organize rallies for the accord’s implementation in district headquarters this month. Apart from these, the ABSU also resolved to hold a demonstration in the national capital, demanding the passage of the 125th Amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The union further urged the Government of India to pay due attention to the sincere and effective implementation of the remaining clauses of the BTR Accord.

