All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) appeals to new council government to implement BTR Accord

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Monday extended its congratulations to BPF president Hagrama Mohilary for their landslide victory in the election and hoped that the new government led by Mohilary would look after the smooth implementation of all clauses of BTR Accord during his tenure.

Talking to a group of media persons, the President of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, said that the BTR Accord was signed in 2020 and that Hagrama Mohilary as the then Chief of BTC was also a witness to the signing of the accord. He said that peace was restored in the region, sense of security, trust, and brotherhood among all communities sustained, killings, extortion, communal clashes, violence were completely gone but that some of the clauses of BTR Accord like setting up of key institutions, inclusion of villages from extended districts, expansion of constituencies from 40 to 60 and other important areas are yet to be implemented and that six NDFB leaders including founder Chairman and a signatory Ranjan Daimary were still in jail. He called upon Mohilary and his team to give importance towards implementation of the remaining clauses of BTR Accord. Boro said that in the days to come, the ABSU would extend its support to any noble agenda of the government and hoped that the new government would look after the issues of the BTR Accord with importance.

