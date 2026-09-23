ABSU burns copies of multilingual dictionary of Hem Chandra Baruah

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KOKRAJHAR: Activists of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) on Tuesday burnt copies of the newly released multilingual dictionary published by Hemkosh Publications, Guwahati, alleging that it ignored the scripts of indigenous languages.

The dictionary, based on the works of Hem Chandra Baruah, includes Rabha, Bodo, Mising, and Karbi languages written in Assamese script. Following its release, ABSU activists staged protests at several locations across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and Guwahati, and burnt copies of the dictionary. A similar protest was held in Kokrajhar, where activists burnt copies in front of Bodofa House.

Addressing the media, ABSU President Kwrwmdao Wary said that the organisation was not against efforts to promote learning among different communities but objected to the use of only Assamese script for all the languages included in the dictionary.

Wary also criticised former Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) General Secretary Prasanta Boro for endorsing the dictionary, saying it was unfortunate that a person associated with the promotion of the Bodo language failed to raise objections over the script issue.

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